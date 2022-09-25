Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,524,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,985. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.