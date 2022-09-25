Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 4,777 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Roblox worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

