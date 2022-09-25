Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $53,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $68.95.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
