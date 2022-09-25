Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $53,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after acquiring an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.