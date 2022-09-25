Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,663 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $144,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,343,000 after acquiring an additional 167,661 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 110,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

