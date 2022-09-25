Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $100.11 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $100,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.00. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

