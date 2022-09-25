Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $84.11 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 1.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $84,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 191.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,912,000 after purchasing an additional 305,551 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,890,000 after buying an additional 139,710 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $123.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $132.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

