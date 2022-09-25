Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,065 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,726,000 after acquiring an additional 729,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after buying an additional 232,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE VMC opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

