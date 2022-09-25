Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 63,884 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $68,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $109.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

