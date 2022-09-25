Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 12,415 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $81,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 464,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 212.9% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.