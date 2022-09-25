Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 16,336 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Maxar Technologies worth $47,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,151,000 after acquiring an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.