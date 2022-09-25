Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 35,320 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $208.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.