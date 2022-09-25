Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.