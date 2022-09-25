Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

