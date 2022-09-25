DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in DraftKings by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

About DraftKings

DraftKings stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.32.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

