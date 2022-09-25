EarnX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011022 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070944 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10845590 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00147608 BTC.
EarnX Coin Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EarnX Coin Trading
