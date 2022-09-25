Edgeware Price Tops $0.0011 (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,952.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005779 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002294 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

