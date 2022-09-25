Efinity Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.96 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $58.96 million and $1.82 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005328 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,776.07 or 0.99985240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00059524 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005740 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065845 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,614,229 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.