El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.27.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.