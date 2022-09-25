El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 161,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.