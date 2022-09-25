Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $639,987.00

Elitium (EUM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $294.48 million and approximately $639,987.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elitium Profile

Elitium’s launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

