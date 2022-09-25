Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $17.37 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,371,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,608 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,374,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 700.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 252,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.