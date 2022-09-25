Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 34,967 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of EWC stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

