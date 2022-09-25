Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 155,850 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $52,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

