Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.26. 23,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.97. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $123.98 and a 1-year high of $151.10.

