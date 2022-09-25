Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $98.35. 4,647,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

