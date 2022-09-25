Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,444 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,444 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIKE by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,642. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.68.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.