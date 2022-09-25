Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.8% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.36. 455,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,289. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

