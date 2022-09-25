Empirical Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 761,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67.

