Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $84,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after buying an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $38.03. 6,415,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

