Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,221.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $84,221.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

