enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC owned 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $5,150,000. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in enVVeno Medical by 52.8% during the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Francis Duhay acquired 7,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $47,591.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $128,393.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $60,941. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NVNO stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

