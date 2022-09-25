EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

EOG traded down $9.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

