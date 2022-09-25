EOSDT Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004546 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $69,104.00 and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 80,370 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it.EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

