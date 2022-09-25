Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 28,028.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ORGN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $61,648.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,789.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,238. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.