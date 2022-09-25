Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Magnite comprises 0.9% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Magnite worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 594,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 162,783 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Magnite by 27.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 33.5% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magnite by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 1,734,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,582. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $868.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

