Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC reduced its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 41,728 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.74.

NASDAQ RIVN traded up 0.23 on Friday, hitting 33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,238,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,321,470. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 34.93 and a 200-day moving average of 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

