Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,597,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,487. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $152.64 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.