Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Sells 224,200 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC trimmed its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 224,200 shares during the quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons makes up 2.4% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 0.91% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 84,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.