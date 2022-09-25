Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.
Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %
Portage Biotech stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99.
Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the first quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Portage Biotech Company Profile
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
