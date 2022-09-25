Ethereum Meta Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $53.73 million and approximately $52,449.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147517 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator.ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem.”

