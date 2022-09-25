Falcon Project 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $365,759.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Falcon Project Coin Profile
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.