Family Capital Trust Co Sells 15,270 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 36.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned 0.05% of Adobe worth $92,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $284.56. 4,739,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.06 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

