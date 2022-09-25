Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,731,702 shares traded.

Feedback Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

