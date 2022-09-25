Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,535.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

