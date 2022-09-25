Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,535.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
NASDAQ FERG opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.26. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
