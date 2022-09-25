FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Director Todd M. Heysse Buys 6,174 Shares

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Heysse acquired 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $14,941.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FGI Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

FGI Industries stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. FGI Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Recommended Stories

