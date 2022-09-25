Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1,502.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $53.57.

