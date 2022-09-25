Field & Main Bank Acquires 470 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,096. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

