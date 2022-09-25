Field & Main Bank Has $1.38 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

TGT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.61. 3,796,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,553. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.



