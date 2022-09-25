Field & Main Bank Has $230,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,267,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,962. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

