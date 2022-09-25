Field & Main Bank Has $903,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 5,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

