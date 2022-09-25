Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.