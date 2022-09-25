Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $15.19.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
